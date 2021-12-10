T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,769. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

