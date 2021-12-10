Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $962,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

