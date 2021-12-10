Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.38% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Shares of SCHQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.36.

