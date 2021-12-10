Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 262,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

