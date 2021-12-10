Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after buying an additional 294,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.87. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,303. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

