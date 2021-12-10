Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

ILMN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.55 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

