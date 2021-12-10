Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

