S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $623,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

