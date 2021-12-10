iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lifted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,682,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

