Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $$3.99 during trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

