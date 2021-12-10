New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Thomas Millner Acquires 200,000 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Thomas Millner acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$411,800.00 ($290,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 24th. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

