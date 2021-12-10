Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) Insider Purchases A$50,000.04 in Stock

Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 277,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.04 ($35,211.30).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Get Kalium Lakes alerts:

About Kalium Lakes

Kalium Lakes Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Western Australia. It focuses on the development of the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which includes 15 granted exploration licenses, two mining leases, and various miscellaneous licenses that covers an area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalium Lakes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalium Lakes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.