Insider Selling: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Sells 24,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Yuanyuan Xu sold 24,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$16,032,000.00 ($11,290,140.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.90.

About Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

