Datacoin Trading Down 57% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,185.06 and $140.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 57% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

