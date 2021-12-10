Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 221.77 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -29.76

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

