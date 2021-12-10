$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

