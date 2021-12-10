Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.