Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 143.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $361.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

