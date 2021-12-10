Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

