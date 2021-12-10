West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Infosys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Infosys by 141.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

