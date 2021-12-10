Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $230.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

