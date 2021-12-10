Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

