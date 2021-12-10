Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.