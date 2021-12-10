The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.