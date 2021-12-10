iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Boosted by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $193.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

