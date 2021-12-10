Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.29% of Dorman Products worth $38,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 186,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

