Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,152 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $44,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.