Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

