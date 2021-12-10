Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

T traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 176,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.