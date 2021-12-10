Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 749 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.22. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,845. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20.

