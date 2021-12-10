RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 37,652 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $797,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,584. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

