RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,144 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UGI by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in UGI by 273.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in UGI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in UGI by 137.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

