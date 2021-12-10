Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,552,000. Bath & Body Works comprises about 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,101,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.77. 11,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,378. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

