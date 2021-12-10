General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,305,912 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

NYSE GE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of -188.65, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.