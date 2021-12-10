Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

MODN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

