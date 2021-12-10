ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

ZTO stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

