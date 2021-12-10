Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

DECK opened at $394.87 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

