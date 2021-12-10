Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

