Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,679,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

