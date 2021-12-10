iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 178,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,004,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

