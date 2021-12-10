CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.