Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.00

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 12582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Aflac alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.