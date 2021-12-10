Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $31.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE:VRT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

