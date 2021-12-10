Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

