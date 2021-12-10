Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

