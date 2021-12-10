Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VUG stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

