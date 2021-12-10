Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

