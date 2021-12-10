Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 11,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

