RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,755 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Desktop Metal worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $17,582,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

DM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,008. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

