MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 172,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,337. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $5.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

